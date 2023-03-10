Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at TD Cowen

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $4.34 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 586,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 497,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,637,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 45,785 shares during the period. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,493,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

