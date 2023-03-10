Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 492.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLNN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Clene Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clene by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Clene by 27.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.