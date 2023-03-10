Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 492.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLNN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.
Clene Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene
Clene Company Profile
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clene (CLNN)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.