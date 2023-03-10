CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Down 2.6%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 59,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 246,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.59.
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
