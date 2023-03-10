Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target Lowered to $1.25 at Credit Suisse Group

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $2.50 to $1.25 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLOV. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

CLOV opened at $0.96 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $457.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 194,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 872,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Articles

