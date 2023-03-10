CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Sells £18,068.45 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.74), for a total value of £18,068.45 ($21,727.33).

CLS Stock Performance

CLI traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 137.40 ($1.65). The stock had a trading volume of 265,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,741. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.51. The firm has a market cap of £545.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.16 and a beta of 0.86. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 231 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CLS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 3.74%. CLS’s payout ratio is 2,580.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CLS

CLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.47) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.10) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

