CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,140,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435,004 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $556,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in CME Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CME stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.43. The stock had a trading volume of 564,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,418. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.50.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

