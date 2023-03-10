CMO Group (LON:CMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.00

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.31), with a volume of 81077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.32).

The company has a market cap of £17.99 million and a PE ratio of -433.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.89.

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

