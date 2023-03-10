CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the February 13th total of 493,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

CNEY traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 73,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,317. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

