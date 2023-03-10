CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,767 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of CNO Financial Group worth $23,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 374,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 88,746 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 529.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 279,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 398,110 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,591 shares of company stock worth $627,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

