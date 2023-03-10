Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Down 3.1 %
Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of -0.80. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.