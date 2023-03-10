Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Down 3.1 %

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of -0.80. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics

About Co-Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 291,552 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

