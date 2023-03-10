Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $86.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEAF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

CGEAF stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45.

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

