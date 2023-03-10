Colony Group LLC Acquires 8,286 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $292.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.11.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

