Colony Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,311 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

