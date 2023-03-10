Colony Group LLC Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,760,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BR opened at $141.16 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

