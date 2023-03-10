Colony Group LLC Buys 2,423 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,250 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.02.

Shares of ORCL opened at $86.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

