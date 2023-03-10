Colony Group LLC Buys 254 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,106 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $865,763 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.23 and a 200-day moving average of $183.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

