Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $67.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

