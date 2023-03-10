Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.75.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APD opened at $284.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.41 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.36 and its 200-day moving average is $280.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.