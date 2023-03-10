Colony Group LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,952 shares of company stock worth $2,452,466. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $479.52 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $212.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

