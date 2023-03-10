Colony Group LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $141.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average of $143.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

