Colony Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,410 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $190.99 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

