Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in February

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 13th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,932. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLPBY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 835.00 to 815.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $920.00.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

