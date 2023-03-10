Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,339. Comerica has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.