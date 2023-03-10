Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.08. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 30.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,867 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

