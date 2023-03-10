Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Confluent Stock Down 7.6 %

CFLT stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,718,418 shares of company stock valued at $44,732,247. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

