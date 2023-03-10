Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Stock Performance

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

