ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Stephen T. Boswell Buys 10,000 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

CNOB stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 280,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $834.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417,262 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 245,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 193,485 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,214,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

