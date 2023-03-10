Contrasting RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) & VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RumbleON and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 1 2 0 2.67 VeriSign 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.23%. VeriSign has a consensus target price of $258.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.20%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than VeriSign.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON 2.44% 9.05% 3.52% VeriSign 47.30% -46.13% 37.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares RumbleON and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of VeriSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and VeriSign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $934.73 million 0.13 -$9.73 million $2.99 2.46 VeriSign $1.42 billion 14.07 $673.80 million $6.25 30.59

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VeriSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VeriSign beats RumbleON on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc. engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. The company was founded by Matthew A. Lane, Marshall Chesrown, and Steven Richard Berrard on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos in 1995, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

