Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of VLRS opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

