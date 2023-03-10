ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Liberum Capital began coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 381 ($4.58) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.25.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.23.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

