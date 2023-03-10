ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) PT Raised to GBX 305 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 281 ($3.38) to GBX 305 ($3.67) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNVVY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.73) to GBX 235 ($2.83) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNVVY remained flat at $10.80 during trading hours on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.