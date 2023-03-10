ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Plans Dividend of $0.04

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 2.9 %

CTEC opened at GBX 215.40 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175.55 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 267.83 ($3.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,585.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.94.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.