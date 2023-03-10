CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Insider Sells $394,016.00 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoStar Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

