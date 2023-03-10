CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.40. 714,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,110. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Stories

