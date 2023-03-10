Covenant Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $43.70 million and $23,275.48 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00428447 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,820.95 or 0.28941467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.