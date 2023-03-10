Critical Contrast: N-able (NYSE:NABL) versus Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for N-able and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dynatrace 0 6 13 0 2.68

N-able currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $47.22, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than N-able.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

97.7% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

N-able has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares N-able and Dynatrace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $371.77 million 5.79 $16.71 million $0.09 132.35 Dynatrace $929.45 million 12.60 $52.45 million $0.10 405.00

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than N-able. N-able is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 4.49% 4.80% 2.79% Dynatrace 2.61% 8.61% 4.84%

Summary

Dynatrace beats N-able on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

