Critical Contrast: Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) vs. TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of TROOPS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Sonic Foundry -39.40% -266.46% -44.87%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

TROOPS has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TROOPS and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sonic Foundry has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 232.63%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than TROOPS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TROOPS and Sonic Foundry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.68 million 80.06 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Sonic Foundry $27.47 million 0.40 -$7.08 million ($0.92) -0.98

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats TROOPS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. engages in the provision of video capture, management, and webcasting solutions in education, business, and government. The firm also offers solutions for lecture capture, flipped & blended learning, campus events, learning and development, corporate communications, live events and meetings, corporate YouTube, continuing medical education, procedures, simulations, and grand rounds. Its products include Mediasite and Mediasite Events. The company was founded by Monty R. Schmidt in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

