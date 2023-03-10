Critical Review: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) & Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for W. P. Carey and Orchid Island Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 0 1 4 0 2.80 Orchid Island Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

W. P. Carey currently has a consensus price target of $86.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. Given W. P. Carey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 40.51% 7.23% 3.58% Orchid Island Capital N/A 12.86% 1.44%

Dividends

This table compares W. P. Carey and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. W. P. Carey pays out 142.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital pays out -26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. P. Carey has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W. P. Carey and Orchid Island Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.48 billion 11.31 $599.14 million $2.99 26.57 Orchid Island Capital $144.63 million 2.83 -$258.50 million ($7.35) -1.42

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Orchid Island Capital on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc. is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS consist of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.