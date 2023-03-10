Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Crocs worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 251.7% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 288,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $11,822,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at $27,209,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

See Also

