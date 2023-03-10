Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up to $25.36

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $26.08. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 22,661 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $927.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The company had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $23,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 427,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 362,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,759,000 after acquiring an additional 275,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.