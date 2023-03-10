CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 0.6% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.25. 1,485,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.17. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

