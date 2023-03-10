Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 7.1%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 205,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 419,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Cryoport Stock Down 11.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $923.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 68.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
About Cryoport
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryoport (CYRX)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.