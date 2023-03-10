Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 7.1%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 205,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 419,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Down 11.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $923.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 68.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.