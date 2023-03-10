CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI) Declares GBX 1.67 Dividend

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON CMPI traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 125.85 ($1.51). The stock had a trading volume of 39,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.88. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 112 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 134 ($1.61). The company has a market cap of £62.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1,048.83.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Company Profile

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

