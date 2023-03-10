CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI) Declares GBX 1.67 Dividend

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON CMPI traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 125.85 ($1.51). The stock had a trading volume of 39,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.88. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 112 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 134 ($1.61). The company has a market cap of £62.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1,048.83.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Company Profile
