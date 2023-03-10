CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.31

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.31 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 21.90 ($0.26). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 19.63 ($0.24), with a volume of 835,020 shares.

CyanConnode Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.29 million, a PE ratio of -1,962.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

CyanConnode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.