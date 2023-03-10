Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Daktronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. 327,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.44 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

About Daktronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Daktronics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.