Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Daktronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. 327,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.44 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
