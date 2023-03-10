Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,686 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.74. The stock had a trading volume of 530,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.27.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

