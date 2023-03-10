Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,588 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. 132,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.29. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

See Also

