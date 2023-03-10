Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.1% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $20,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.38. The stock had a trading volume of 537,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,290. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

