Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after buying an additional 5,970,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after buying an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

GLPI traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. 254,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,181. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 104.83%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.