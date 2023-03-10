Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $22.66 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 673,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,952. The firm has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.14.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock worth $1,434,660 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

